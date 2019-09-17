Prop up a MacBook or iPad with Twelve South’s ParcSlope Stand at $40 (33% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South ParcSlope Stand for MacBook and iPad Pro in Silver for $39.99 shipped. Typically you’ll pay $60, today’s offer saves you 33%, comes within $2.50 of the Amazon all-time low and is tied with the second-best offer we’ve seen. ParcSlope elevates your MacBook to a more comfortable viewing angle and thanks to an open wedge design, it is said to increase airflow for added cooling benefits. iPad Pro owners will find this stand to be perfect for stepping up your note-taking or drawing setup. There’s also built-in cable management. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 115 customers.

Alternatively, consider Amazon’s in-house Ventilated Adjustable Laptop Stand for $16.50. You’ll be giving up the more elegant design and higher-end build quality. But for nearly 60% less, budget-conscious shoppers will be right at home with this desk upgrade. That’s even more true if you’re looking to grab a new MacBook accessory and don’t need the iPad compatibility from our featured deal.

Twelve South ParcSlope features:

Elevates MacBook screen for a more comfortable, neck-friendly tilt versus laying flat on a surface.

Holds iPad Pro (12.9-inch only) at a perfect and secure angle for sketching, annotating, or editing with Apple Pencil.

Open wedge design increases cooling and airflow around MacBook or iPad Pro.

Cable management keeps connections handy and accessible during use, and in place when using iPad or MacBook on-the-go.

