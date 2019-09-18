Podcast on-the-go with Blue’s slim Snowflake Microphone at $36 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the Blue Snowflake USB Microphone for $36.01 shipped. That’s $23 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. Most desktop microphones tend to be large and aren’t very accommodating when on-the-go. This microphone’s slim design offers ‘professional quality’ while still being able to fit in a large variety of backpacks. Setup is dead simple thanks to the lack of drivers. Simply plug into a PC or Mac and you’ll be ready to go in no time. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Earlier this year we rounded up our favorite podcasting gear, have a look to see if there’s anything that catches your eye. Oh, and don’t forget that we just reviewed Blue’s Yeti X, be sure to check it out.
Looking for a traditional podcasting mic? TONOR’s $14 Studio Microphone pulls off the look at an incredibly low price. It comes with a desktop tripod that can be swiveled 180-degrees. Over 65% of Amazon shoppers have left a 4+ star rating.
Blue Snowflake USB Microphone features:
- Professional recording quality on the go
- Unique design fits on your desktop or laptop
- Plug and play—no driver needed
- Perfect for podcasting, internet telephony, voice recognition software, movie narration, music
- Mac & PC compatible
