Podcast on-the-go with Blue’s slim Snowflake Microphone at $36 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the Blue Snowflake USB Microphone for $36.01 shipped. That’s $23 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. Most desktop microphones tend to be large and aren’t very accommodating when on-the-go. This microphone’s slim design offers ‘professional quality’ while still being able to fit in a large variety of backpacks. Setup is dead simple thanks to the lack of drivers. Simply plug into a PC or Mac and you’ll be ready to go in no time. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Earlier this year we rounded up our favorite podcasting gear, have a look to see if there’s anything that catches your eye. Oh, and don’t forget that we just reviewed Blue’s Yeti X, be sure to check it out.

Looking for a traditional podcasting mic? TONOR’s $14 Studio Microphone pulls off the look at an incredibly low price. It comes with a desktop tripod that can be swiveled 180-degrees. Over 65% of Amazon shoppers have left a 4+ star rating.

Blue Snowflake USB Microphone features:

Professional recording quality on the go

Unique design fits on your desktop or laptop

Plug and play—no driver needed

Perfect for podcasting, internet telephony, voice recognition software, movie narration, music

Mac & PC compatible

