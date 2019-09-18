Add substantial I/O to your Mac w/ Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 dock: $210 ($40 off)

- Sep. 18th 2019 7:07 am ET

$210
0

Amazon offers the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $209.95 shipped. You would’ve originally paid $300 for this dock before it settled to its regular going rate of $250 in recent months at retailers like B&H. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low by $8. Elgato’s latest dock sports dual 4K display support, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, three USB 3.0 ports and Gigabit Ethernet. That’s all wrapped in a sleek aluminum casing that matches any Apple setup. Nearly 60% of Amazon reviewers left a 4+ star rating.

Want to save further? Consider going with Belkin’s USB-C 3.1 Express Dock HD for $100 at Amazon. While you will miss out on the Thunderbolt 3 speeds with this dock, pretty much everything else is here including 4K support, 60W power delivery, and additional USB-C and A ports. Ideal for permanent docking solutions for your MacBook.

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

  • Connect everything to your MacBook Pro or Windows notebook at once
  • Charge your MacBook Pro or Windows notebook with up to 85 W via the same cable you use to connect to the dock
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports: extended versatility, including 5K display support; dual display support: up to 2x 4K resolution
  • Three USB 3.0 ports: high-power device support for iPad, SuperDrive and more
  • The no-compromise dock that extends connectivity, audio, video and networking

