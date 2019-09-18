Save $50 on the Philips Hue Color HomeKit Starter Set with dimmer switch: $140

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Philips Hue Color Three-Bulb Starter Kit with Light Switch for $139.99 shipped. You’ll also find it at Best Buy direct. Typically fetching $190 these days, this saves you $50 and matches our previous mention for the Prime Day offer. Whether you’re just diving into the world of voice-controlled lighting or wanting to expand an existing setup, this bundle is a solid way to go. Philips includes three of its Hue Color Ambiance bulbs, as well as a Hue Dimmer Switch for easing into smart home territory. The entire package also works with Siri via HomeKit, as well as Alexa and Assistant. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 1,100 customers.

For rooms where adding a pop of color might not be a necessity, the Philips Hue White Light Bulbs come in handy. A great buy alongside our featured deal pairs one of the dimmable LEDs with another Hue Dimmer Switch at $35 to round out your home’s smart capabilities. I personally find the Hue White bulbs to be perfect for hallways or even as a porch light, and the dimmer is a must-have in my opinion.

Philips Hue Color Three-Bulb Starter Kit features:

Limitless possibilities for extraordinary experiences. The Philips Hue white and color ambiance contains three bulbs, a bridge and a dimmer switch. It can transform your lighting into an extraordinary experience with colored and white light. Synchronize lights to your music, TV and games for immersive effects.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!