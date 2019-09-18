WD’s 1TB My Passport Ultra USB 3.0 Hard Drive drops to new Amazon low at $45

Amazon currently offers the WD 1TB My Passport Ultra Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $44.99 shipped. Find it matched at B&H. Typically fetching $55, today’s offer saves you nearly 20% and drops the price to the lowest we’ve seen at Amazon. For comparison, Best Buy will still sell it to you for $70. Western Digital’s compact hard drive relies on USB 3.0 connectivity for upwards of 5Gb/s transfer speeds. A more premium enclosure also helps separate this portable offering from the competition, as WD has paired a gold metal finish with matte white stylings. It comes backed by a three-year warranty as well. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 375 shoppers.

For comparison, most similarly-featured portable 1TB hard drives sell for $55 or so at Amazon. And even if you decide that slower transfer speeds and a more generic casing are doable, you’ll still pay around $46.

Though a solid way to save even more compared to the featured deal is by grabbing SanDisk’s Ultra Flair 256GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive. This is an ideal way to bring storage with you on-the-go in an even more portable form-factor. It’ll set you back $36 right now, but will still ensure files stay backed up while out of the office.

WD 1TB My Passport Ultra Hard Drive features:

The white and gold WD My Passport Ultra USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive provides 1TB of digital storage capacity for USB-enabled systems. The My Passport Ultra features metal and matte finishes and comes armed with USB 3.0 technology that provides up to 5 Gb/s transfer speeds. Powering the drive is accomplished via a bus-powered USB port. Furthermore, the drive comes preformatted for use with Windows, and a simple reformat is required for the Mac operating system.

