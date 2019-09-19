Lenovo’s Chromebook C330 is a 2-in-1 with USB-C: $225 (Reg. up to $300)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Chromebook C330 1.7GHz/4GB/64GB 2-in-1 for $224.99 shipped. That’s $75 off what Lenovo is charging and a $25 savings compared to what it’s been fetching at Amazon recently. Today’s deal is the best offer we can find right now and is within $5 of Amazon’s 2019 low. With a 360-degree hinge in tow, this Chromebook is ready to be used as either a traditional laptop or tablet. Connectivity options include USB-C, SD, and USB-A, ensuring compatibility with both modern and legacy devices. If I had to give up my MacBook Air, a Chromebook would be next in line. Having spent some time with ChromeOS, I found it to be capable, lightweight, and snappy. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Have a look at our hands-on review to learn more.

Protect your new Chromebook with an AmazonBasics Laptop Sleeve for $10. This cases sports a minimalistic design that is made with 11.6-inch laptops in mind. Once you’ve taken your Chromebook out, you’ll be able to rest it atop the case to help prevent scratches from any rough surfaces that it would otherwise come in contact with.

Lenovo Chromebook C330 features:

The Chromebook C330 is equipped with a MediaTek MT8173C Processor, Chrome OS, 4 GB LPDDR3, 64 GB eMMC and so much more. Sleek, stylish and secure, this 360 degree convertible laptop is less than one inch thin and 2.6 lbs. light with a 11-inch FHD IPS Touch Display perfect for day-to-day computing and multimedia, on or offlin

