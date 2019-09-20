Amazon’s Belkin Gold Box has must-have charging accessories from just $7

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 34% off select Belkin Surge Protectors. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Belkin 3-outlet USB Surge Protector for $15.79. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $30 but we often see it between $20 and $25. This portable surge protector is a must-have for your bag with two USB ports and three outlets. Push up to 2.1A of power out of the USB ports and offers up to 918 Joules of protection. Great for adding some extra outlets and ports on the road when you’re staying with family or working at the coffee shop. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.

Another standout is the Belkin 6-outlet Surge Protector for $14.39. You’d usually pay upwards of $20 for this model. Includes six outlets, all of which offer a swivel design, which makes it easier to plug-in larger power blocks. Offers up to 1,080 Joules of protection. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Shop the rest of today’s sale for more even more deals.

Belkin 3-Outlet USB Swivel Surge Protector features:

An ideal power solution for business trips and vacations, the Belkin 3-Outlet USB Swivel Surge Protector gives you a convenient, portable way to charge and protect your essential devices. This surge protector is equipped with three protected AC outlets, two protected, powered USB outlets, and a 360-degree rotating plug design to fit easily into small spaces. With its compact, durable design, it protects your devices and irreplaceable data from voltage spikes and surges wherever you go.

