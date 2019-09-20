Instant Pot Ultra 3-Qt. returns to Amazon all-time low: $60 (Reg. $120)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Ultra 3-Qt. Programmable Pressure Cooker for $59.99 shipped. As a comparison, it usually sells for $120 at other retailers like Crate & Barrel. Today’s deal is 50% off and a match of the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. The Instant Pot Ultra Mini sports a 3-Qt. cooking chamber and is said to “replace 10 common kitchen appliances.” It promises up to 70% faster cooking times of everything from roasts to rice and much more. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 3,300 Amazon customers.

(Update 9/20 9:05am): Amazon is now offering the Ninja 6-Quart Instant Cooker for $39.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy for today only. Regularly $70, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Rated 4+ stars.

Now that you have an Instant Pot, what are you going to make? Well, a cookbook should help. Amazon has tons of options for every pallet, but we recommend this freebie for Kindle.

Instant Pot Ultra 3-Qt. Features:

Ultra is the latest addition to the Instant Pot family. Simple twist-and-click programming allows for easy access to preset cooking programs and provides ultimate user customization

New features: automatic altitude adjustment, visual progress bar & steam release auto-reset. Up to 70% quicker. 16 microprocessor controlled programs take the guess-work out of your cooking

Replaces 10 common kitchen Appliances – pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, saute/searing, steamer, warmer, sterilizer and Ultra

Developed with the latest 3rd generation technology with an embedded microprocessor

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!