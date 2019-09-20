Apple discontinued the 12-inch MacBook, but you can still get one for $900

Adorama has Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 1.2GHz/8GB/256GB for $899.99 shipped. That’s a $399 savings from the original price, down $200 or so from the regular 2019 going rate, and right at our previous refurbished mentions (although this model is new condition). Apple’s 12-inch MacBook features a Retina display, USB-C connectivity and more. This ultra-portable machine is perfect for working on-the-go or at home. Despite being recently discontinued, this model was a beloved Mac by many.

Make sure you use today’s savings towards a new USB-C hub. This model sports 4K HDMI, USB-A, and Ethernet ports, making it perfect for connecting legacy devices and more. You’ll find even more deals in today’s Gold Box on USB-C hubs and accessories.

Apple 12-inch MacBook features:

7th Gen Kaby Lake Intel Core i5 processor, which is designed with 14-nanometer process technology. This means that the chip is packed with more transistors than the previous generation, for higher density and more efficient performance. Since the Intel Core i5 generates less heat, Apple is able to omit the fan. Instead, the logic board, which is 67% smaller than the one in the 11″ MacBook Air, is seated on top of an anisotropic graphite sheet, which helps disperse any heat that is generated out, to the sides. No fan also means the MacBook will be virtually silent. Even with its miniaturized internal components, the MacBook has an impressive capacity, featuring 8GB of fast, power-efficient 1866 MHz LPDDR3 onboard RAM and 512GB of PCIe-based flash storage.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!