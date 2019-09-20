Add significant ports to your Mac with these USB-C accessories from $12.50

- Sep. 20th 2019 7:18 am ET

$12.50
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, LENTION via Amazon is offering various USB-C hubs and accessories from $12.50 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the USB-C Multi-Port Hub with 4K for $26.39. It typically goes for $33 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. Simply add this USB-C hub to your Mac and bring three extra USB-A ports, 4K HDMI, and an SD card reader to the mix. This a great way to significantly increase I/O at an affordable price. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Another standout is the single port USB-C to HDMI adapter for $13.99. As a comparison, it usually is listed around $20. While small in size, this adapter easily and quickly converts your USB-C port to a HDMI output with support for 4K content. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

LENTION USB-C Hub features:

  • USB 3.0 Card Readers with speed up to UHS-I (95MB/s), much faster than most card readers in the market.
  • Video and audio output through HDMI port with resolution up to 3840 x 2160 at 30Hz.
  • Three USB 3.0 Type-A ports with data transfer speed up to 5 Gbp/s.
  • Used with no external drivers or power required.
  • Unibody aluminum alloy housing.
  • Hidden LED Indicator.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$12.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
leniton

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp