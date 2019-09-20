Add significant ports to your Mac with these USB-C accessories from $12.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, LENTION via Amazon is offering various USB-C hubs and accessories from $12.50 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the USB-C Multi-Port Hub with 4K for $26.39. It typically goes for $33 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. Simply add this USB-C hub to your Mac and bring three extra USB-A ports, 4K HDMI, and an SD card reader to the mix. This a great way to significantly increase I/O at an affordable price. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Another standout is the single port USB-C to HDMI adapter for $13.99. As a comparison, it usually is listed around $20. While small in size, this adapter easily and quickly converts your USB-C port to a HDMI output with support for 4K content. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

LENTION USB-C Hub features:

USB 3.0 Card Readers with speed up to UHS-I (95MB/s), much faster than most card readers in the market.

Video and audio output through HDMI port with resolution up to 3840 x 2160 at 30Hz.

Three USB 3.0 Type-A ports with data transfer speed up to 5 Gbp/s.

Used with no external drivers or power required.

Unibody aluminum alloy housing.

Hidden LED Indicator.

