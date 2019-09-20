Pick up this refurbished unlocked Galaxy S9+ for $310 (Orig. $840)

Today only, Woot is offering the Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB GSM Unlocked Android Smartphone (G965U) for $309.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members are charged $6 for delivery. Note: This device “may have minor cosmetic blemishes” which means the device could have a moderate level of wear & tear. Also, keep in mind this device is for use on GSM carriers only. Originally $840 at launch, it goes for $700 when not on sale at B&H and around $600 when it’s discounted. The Galaxy S9+ might not be the latest-and-greatest that Samsung has to offer, but it’s still a fantastic smartphone. If you’re not ready to drop several hundred on a device, this is a great alternative, offering quality cameras, an edge-to-edge display, and expandable storage through a microSD card. Learn more in our hands-on review. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

Now, with your savings here, be sure to grab a good case and tempered glass for your new smartphone. Though it is in scratch and dent condition, you’ll want to keep it as pristine as possible to make it last as long as you can. We’d recommend the Spigen Ultra Hybrid in Clear, which will run you right around $14 Prime shipped. It’ll let you show off the beautiful purple color that Samsung put on the Galaxy S9 while still providing a good layer of protection.

For those who are okay with picking up Samsung’s Galaxy S8, we currently have it on sale with a Mint SIM kit for $400 shipped in brand-new condition, which is a $560 total value. If you’re all about keeping devices in like-new condition, this is your best bet.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ features:

See the light with the Samsung Galaxy S9+ SM-G965U 64GB Unlocked Smartphone). Samsung’s Dual Aperture feature is the hallmark of the S9+, automatically switching based on lighting conditions. Built into the one of the 12MP rear cameras, Dual Aperture switches to F2.4 mode in daylight to take sharp and beautiful images and in low-light situations it goes to F1.5 mode to let more light in for brighter and clearer nighttime photos.

