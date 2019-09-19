Bundle Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S8 with a Mint SIM kit for $400 ($560 value)

B&H currently offers the Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Unlocked Smartphone bundled with a Mint Mobile 3-Month SIM Card Kit for $399.99 shipped. Both Amazon and Best Buy are also matching the offer, sans the SIM kit. Normally you’ll find the handset selling for $500 by itself. The additional value in today’s offer saves you a total of $160 and one of the best values we’ve seen to date. It may not be the latest and greatest from Samsung, but Galaxy S8 still holds its own in the more budget-friendly battlegrounds. Its 5.8-inch AMOLED screen comes paired with up to 30 hours of battery life, a rear 12MP camera, and more. While 64GB of on-board storage may not cut it, a microSD card slot allows for an additional 256GB of space. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 4,935 customers. Learn more in our hands-on review.

A perfect way to use your savings here is by picking up Samsung’s EVO Select 256GB microSDXC card for $41 at Amazon. This will let you max out the Galaxy S8’s expandable storage, offering plenty of room for your collection of photos, music, and files.

Samsung Galaxy S8 features:

Call, text and capture your world with this Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone. Keep personal data secure with the phone’s security features, which include facial recognition and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. Equipped with a Super AMOLED screen and Corning Gorilla Glass 5, this Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone wraps elegance and durability into one chic electronic package.

