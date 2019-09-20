Just in time for fall, Nike has over 1,500 new markdowns at up to 25% off. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on popular shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. NikePlus Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Air VaporMax Flyknit 3 Running Shoes for men that are marked down to $152. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $190. This style was made to give you a springy step with a heel to toe cushioning system. Plus, its flexible design promotes a natural stride. You can choose from an array of color options and it’s rated 4.4/5 stars from Nike customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nike and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for more deals today.

Another standout from the Nike New Markdowns Event is the men’s Zoom Gravity Running Shoes that are on sale for $70 and originally were priced at $90. These shoes were made for quick movements and it has a rigid outsole to promote traction. It also has a sock-like fit for added support.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, the women’s Pullover Training Hoodie is on sale for $156, which is down from its original rate of $195. This pullover features a cropped design that’s very on-trend and its gold buttons add a pop of flair. You can easily wear this hoodie with leggings, shorts or joggers alike.

Our top picks for women include:

