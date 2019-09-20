Reebok’s Clearance Event offers an extra 60% off sale items from just $6

Reebok is clearing out its sale section with an extra 60% off when you apply promo code EXTRA60 at checkout. Find great deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories and more. Customers receive complimentary shipping with a Reebok Unlocked Membership (free to sign up). The men’s Flashfilm Running Shoes are on sale for $28, which is down from its original rate of $80. These running shoes were designed for comfort with a flexible base and a cushioned insole. It also has a mesh overlay to help keep you breathable when your workouts warm up. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Floatride Run Fast $50 (Orig. $140)
- Print Run 3.0 Shoes $28 (Orig. $80)
- Flashfilm Running Shoes $28 (Orig. $80)
- Fast Temp Flexweave Shoes $36 (Orig. $100)
- Zig Pulse 3 Running Shoes $32 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Zigwild TR 5.0 $42 (Orig. $115)
- Print Her 3.0 Lace $28 (Orig. $80)
- Reago Pulse Training $24 (Orig. $70)
- Fusium Run 2 $32 (Orig. $90)
- DMX Slip-On Shoes $36 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, Lululemon’s September Deals feature up to 60% off select gear for fall and free delivery.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!