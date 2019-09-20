Reebok’s Clearance Event offers an extra 60% off sale items from just $6

Reebok is clearing out its sale section with an extra 60% off when you apply promo code EXTRA60 at checkout. Find great deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories and more. Customers receive complimentary shipping with a Reebok Unlocked Membership (free to sign up). The men’s Flashfilm Running Shoes are on sale for $28, which is down from its original rate of $80. These running shoes were designed for comfort with a flexible base and a cushioned insole. It also has a mesh overlay to help keep you breathable when your workouts warm up. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, Lululemon’s September Deals feature up to 60% off select gear for fall and free delivery.

