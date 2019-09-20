Pelican’s Waterproof LED Flashlight now $15 for today only (Reg. $30+)

For today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H is offering the Pelican 3rd-Generation 1910B LED Flashlight for $14.99 shipped. Regularly up to $30 at Amazon, it sells for over $40 at MEC and is now at the best price we can find. We have never seen this one drop below $20 at Amazon, for comparison. Offering two lighting modes (“21-lumen low and a 106-lumen high”), it also has constant-on and momentary activation operation types mounted in the diamond-knurled tail-cap click switch. You’re looking at an aluminum build, polycarbonate front lens and EPDM O-ring waterproofing. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You’ll need some AAA batteries to get the featured deal running. You could score a 24-pack from Anker at just $13, or opt for a 12-pack of AmazonBasics rechargeables for under $12 Prime shipped. Considering you’re saving at least $15 with today’s featured deal, this is great way to leverage your savings considering you’re going to need the batteries anyway.

Or just skip the Pelican and the batteries all-together with Anker’s $17 rechargeable 400-lumen flashlight and score 20-hours of battery life per charge.

Pelican 3rd-Gen. 1910B LED Flashlight:

The 3rd-Generation 1910B LED Flashlight is one of Pelican’s more compact flashlights. It offers users two modes of illumination; a 21-lumen low and a 106-lumen high. You can also use constant-on and momentary activation types using the diamond-knurled tailcap click-type switch. The design has an aluminum housing with a black finish, a polycarbonate front lens, and an EPDM O-ring for waterproofing. The light uses one AAA battery and has a carbon-steel pocket clip for securing it to your pocket or belt.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!