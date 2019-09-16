Anker’s $17 rechargeable 400-lumen flashlight offers 20-hour battery life

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering the Anker Bolder LC40 Rechargable Flashlight for $16.99 shipped. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked in 2019. This rechargeable flashlight floods dark areas with light thanks to total brightness of 400 lumens. A single charge will yield 20 hours of illumination and users can toggle three brightness modes, allowing them to find the perfect setting. An IP65 rating ensures that it’s ready-to-rumble in all sorts of weather conditions. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Find additional Anker accessories on sale in our roundup from earlier today.

Dramatically cut cost when giving up 100 lumens of brightness. The Anker Bolder LC30 Flashlight is $10 when clipping the on-page coupon and produces a total of 300 lumens. While it isn’t rechargeable, this flashlight can quickly go from dim to bright when swapping in 3 fresh AAA batteries

Anker Bolder LC40 Rechargable Flashlight features:

SUPER-BRIGHT: 400-lumen Cree LED (50000-hour lifespan). A compact, yet radiant flashlight to illuminate any dark spot, space, or place. Features High / Medium / Low / Strobe / SOS modes.

LONG-LASTING: Up to 20 hours (Medium-beam mode) of powerful, non-diminishing brightness from the included premium rechargeable 3350mAh battery. LEDs boast an extended 50000-hour lifespan. Recharge in 6 hours with a 5V 1A adapter (not included) and the included Micro USB cable.

