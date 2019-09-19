Lululemon’s September Deals offers steep discounts on gear up to 60% off

Lululemon offers new We Made Too Much items at up to 60% off including jackets, leggings, t-shirts, shorts and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Diffract Half Zip Pullover. It’s currently marked down to $99, which was originally priced at $149. Its color-block design is stylish and very trendy for this season. This pullover is great to pair with casual outfits or workout attire depending on the occasion. Find the rest of our top picks from Lululemon below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve $59 (Orig. $78)
- Commission Short Chinos $44 (Orig. $88)
- Stronger As One Hoodie $104 (Orig. $148)
- Fast and Free Short Sleeve $49 (Orig. $68)
- Diffract Half Zip Pullover $99 (Orig. $149)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Run Off-Route Tank $44 (Orig. $58)
- Pack It Down Vest $99 (Orig. $148)
- Tight Stuff Tight II 25-inch $89 (Orig. $148)
- Mist Over Windbreaker $89 (Orig. $118)
- Align Pant Super High-Rise $79 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
