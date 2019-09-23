Amazon offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX12 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $399.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally selling for $500, today’s offer is the third best we’ve seen and comes within $10 of the all-time low. As one of NETGEAR’s first routers designed for the more recent Wi-Fi 6 spec, its AX12 features up to 6Gbps network throughout and more. Support for up to 12 simultaneous download streams is paired with four Gigabit Ethernet ports. If you just upgraded to any of the iPhone 11 models, then take full advantage of its Wi-Fi 6 capabilities by upgrading your router. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 150 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More below.

Also on sale today at Amazon is the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX80) for $296.57 shipped once added to your cart. Also available at Best Buy for $3 more. That takes over $100 off the going rate, beats our previous mention by $3 and is one of the best offers we’ve seen.

Much like the AX12 model above, this entry from NETGEAR comes equipped with iPhone 11-friendly Wi-Fi 6 support and up to 6Gbps network speeds. It trades the 12 download streams for eight, but you’ll get two extra Ethernet ports. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 300 customers.

Regardless of which version of NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router you decide on, use your savings to grab a five-pack of three-foot Monoprice SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet Cables for $11. Whether you want to tidy-up your new networking kit, or plan on making some enhancements down the road, having Ethernet cables on hand is always a must.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX12 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The NETGEAR Nighthawk® AX6000 12-Stream WiFi Router is powered by the industry’s latest 802.11ax WiFi standard with 4 times increased data capacity to handle today and tomorrow’s growing home network. Blazing-fast combined WiFi speeds up to 6Gbps and AX optimized 64bit 2.2GHz Quad-core processor powers smart home applications, ultra-smooth 4K UHD streaming, online gaming, and more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!