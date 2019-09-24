Apple launches huge media sale: Bundles from $10, Star Wars collection $80, Friends $30, more

Apple has now launched one of its biggest sales of the year, offering movie and TV bundles on some of the most popular titles out there. This includes Star Wars, Friends, Lord of the Rings, and many more. You’ll also find the usual $1 HD rental of the week below. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Star Wars movies see a rare discount

Apple is discounting the Star Wars six-movie collection down to $79.99 from its usual $100 price tag. That 20% price drop is in line with other deals we’ve seen at Apple on this bundle in 2019. This is an easy way to grab the first six iconic films at a hefty discount. Apple is also bringing all of the other Star Wars films from recent years down to $15 from the typical $20 going rate. Amazon is beating these prices by a few dollars, but you’ll need to leverage Movies Anywhere to transfer them over. If you have any missing titles from your collection, this is a great time to round out your library and binge-watch the iconic saga again.

Bundle deals galore

Alongside the Star Wars bundle, there are a number of other notable collections on sale. This is a great way to load up your library with new content at a steep discount. A few notable standouts include The Lord of the Rings, The Hunger Games, Saw, and many more, all of which can be found just below.

Other notable deals

Meanwhile, the Friends Complete Series deals continue to pop-up as the iconic series prepares to leave Netflix before long. You can grab the entire series for $29.99, which is a $100 discount from the regular going rate and 50% less than our previous mention.

This week’s $1 HD rental is Gloria Bell starring Julianne Moore and John Turturro. Regularly $5 or more at competing services, this is the best price we can find. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

