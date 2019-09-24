Score a $50 discount on HDHomeRun’s EXTEND Dual OTA Tuner at $130

B&H is currently offering the SiliconDust HDHomeRun EXTEND Dual OTA Tuner for $129.99 shipped. Typically selling for $180, like you’ll find right now at Newegg, that’s good for a $50 discount and matches our previous mention. For comparison, today’s offer is $8 under Best Buy’s current sale price. HDHomeRun’s EXTEND tuner allows you to watch or record two channels at a time. Rounding out its cord-cutting abilities, you’ll be able to enjoy content on everything from an iPhone to Apple TV and more. It’s also a notable option for pairing with Plex, which gives you access to DVR and other features. Rated 4/5 stars from over 2,030 shoppers.

Pairing HDHomeRun’s tuner with an antenna is a perfect use of your savings, and the AmazonBasics 35-mile Indoor TV Antenna is a notable option at $20. Even if you primarily enjoy content from Netflix or Hulu, bringing this antenna into the mix is an easy way to get even more content, and for free at that. Find out what stations are available near you by swinging by AntennaWeb.

SiliconDust HDHomeRun EXTEND features:

Use this SiliconDust HDHomeRun EXTEND receiver to save on cable television fees. Its dual digital tuners let you stream free broadcast and unencrypted cable channels through your home network on two devices at once with resolutions up to 1080p. This SiliconDust HDHomeRun EXTEND receiver works with both iOS and Android devices for versatile viewing.

