SanDisk’s 500GB Extreme Pro SSD touts USB-C + 1050MB/s speeds: $111 (20% off)

Amazon offers the SanDisk 500GB Extreme Pro Portable USB-C Solid State Drive for $110.99 shipped. Usually selling for $140 these days, right now you’ll find it discounted to $126 at B&H and Newegg. Today’s offer saves you just over 20%, comes within $1 of the Amazon low and is the second best we’ve seen. There are plenty of eye-catching features on the Extreme Pro SSD, like an IP55-rated aluminum housing or up to 1,050MB/s transfer speeds. What will surely be noted for many Mac owners is USB-C support, meaning you won’t have to carry around an extra dongle for compatibility. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,200 customers and you can get a feel for SanDisk’s Pro SSD in our review of the standard edition.

Those who may not need as rugged of a portable SSD may be right at home with the more affordable SanDisk 500GB Extreme at $90. Here you’ll get a plastic enclosure as opposed to aluminum, but USB-C connectivity arrives just the same. Another major trade-off is that transfer speeds cap out around 550MB/s, meaning you’re looking at around half the specs as the featured deal. Though for nearly 20% less, it’s ideal for those in a budget-conscious mindset.

SanDisk 500GB Extreme Pro features:

The SanDisk 500GB Extreme Pro Portable SSD is built with NVMe technology for fast read speeds of up to 1050 MB/s, which fully saturates its USB 3.1 Gen 2 interface. As a portability-focused drive, it’s both lightweight and compact, and built with durability in mind. It has an aluminum body, which helps to dissipate heat, a durable silicon rubber coating for impact resistance, and it’s IP55 rated for water and dust resistance.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!