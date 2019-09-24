Add fast SanDisk Extreme 256GB storage to your setup for $45 at Amazon

Amazon offers the SanDisk Extreme 256GB microSD card for $44.99 shipped. That’s down as much as $15 from the regular going rate and the second best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. SanDisk Extreme microSD cards are a step up from the brand’s regular line, with fast 160MB/s transfer speeds that are designed for high-res imagery and 4K video. Includes a design which is temperature-proof, water-proof, shock-proof and x-ray-proof. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab Anker’s 8-in-1 portable card reader with support for microSD and more. It’s wise to have one of these around as an easy way to quickly transfer your data. Not to mention the small footprint makes it easy to toss in your bag until you require it.

SanDisk Extreme microSD cards feature:

Up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high-res images and 4K UHD videos Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds

Up to 90MB/s write speeds for fast shooting Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds

4K UHD and Full HD-ready with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30)

Rated A2 for faster loading and in-app performance

Built for and tested in harsh conditions: temperature-proof, water-proof, shock-proof and x-ray proof

Get the SanDisk Memory Zone app for easy file management (available on Google Play)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!