Organize cables, accessories, and more with this bag for $10.50

Jelly Comb Direct via Amazon offers its Electronic Accessory Organizer for $10.49 Prime shipped when promo code WCRVPE22 is applied during checkout. This offer is available on green and black colorways only. With all the accessories, cables, and chargers we’re carrying around today, it’s a good idea to have something on-hand like this organizer. Offers dedicated storage for a tablet up to 7.9-inches in size, various cables, flash cards, and more. Padded storage helps ensure that your valuables stay safe. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 700 Amazon reviewers.

If you don’t need a full-blown organizer, consider going with a Nite Ize Gear Tie bundle for a few dollars less. These nifty ties can be used to wrangle cables, organize accessories, and more. I’ve been using them for years to keep my Lightning and USB-C cables in order. Plus, various bright colors make it easy to see which cable you’re grabbing. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Jelly Comb Accessories and Cable Organizer features:

Keeps things organized. The electronics storage bag has 2 layers Nylon interior compartment with enough space to take in your cables, USB drive, cellphone, charger, mouse, kindle, mini tablet and other accessories. STRUCTURE: 6 elasticized mesh segments for usb drive, 2 Mesh pocket for chargers cellphones, 12 elastic loops for cables, 1 SD/TF card storage segment, 1 big adhesive pocket for tablet iPad mini, 3 detachable hand strap. Waterproof nylon surface prevent water forcible ripping, ensure the safety of your. 4 premium zippers bring make it easier to open/close the bag to take your charger. high elasticity loops keep your chargers and cables in place.

