Upgrade your network with Amazon’s Linksys Gold Box from $38

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off Linksys networking gear and accessories. Deals start at $38.40 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is a two-pack of Linksys Velop 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi Routers for $222.49. That’s down from the usual $300 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Mesh Wi-Fi systems are perfect for coating your home with sufficient internet coverage. This model offers enough power for up to 4,000-square feet with 4K streaming and gaming in mind. Rated 4/5 stars. More below.
Those looking for a traditional router may want to consider the Linksys 802.11 Dual-Band Router in today’s Gold Box for $106.99. It typically sells for $160 with today’s deal being the second-best all-time at Amazon. This model delivers up to 1,500-square feet of coverage with support for 15 devices at a time. Ideal for simpler setups. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale here.
Linksys Velop features:
- Tri band WiFi router replacement provides whole home mesh coverage
- Ideal for multi story 3 to 5 bedroom homes (up to 4,000 square feet)
- Provides fast, reliable WiFi coverage for 4K streaming, gaming and more
- Connects to your existing modem from any ISP (replaces router)
- Simple setup through the easy to use Linksys App; 6x internal antennas and high powered amplifiers
