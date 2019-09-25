Upgrade your network with Amazon’s Linksys Gold Box from $38

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off Linksys networking gear and accessories. Deals start at $38.40 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is a two-pack of Linksys Velop 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi Routers for $222.49. That’s down from the usual $300 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Mesh Wi-Fi systems are perfect for coating your home with sufficient internet coverage. This model offers enough power for up to 4,000-square feet with 4K streaming and gaming in mind. Rated 4/5 stars. More below.

Those looking for a traditional router may want to consider the Linksys 802.11 Dual-Band Router in today’s Gold Box for $106.99. It typically sells for $160 with today’s deal being the second-best all-time at Amazon. This model delivers up to 1,500-square feet of coverage with support for 15 devices at a time. Ideal for simpler setups. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale here.

Linksys Velop features:

Tri band WiFi router replacement provides whole home mesh coverage

Ideal for multi story 3 to 5 bedroom homes (up to 4,000 square feet)

Provides fast, reliable WiFi coverage for 4K streaming, gaming and more

Connects to your existing modem from any ISP (replaces router)

Simple setup through the easy to use Linksys App; 6x internal antennas and high powered amplifiers

