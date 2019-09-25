Sonos Beam is down to $296, PS4/Pro from $208, more in Amazon’s Warehouse Sale

Amazon is currently offering an additional 20% off its Warehouse Deals used inventory. These products come in used condition, with a varying degree of cosmetic imperfections, however, Amazon gives customers a 30-day return period. One of our favorites from this sale is the Sonos Beam for $296.10 shipped in “used, very good” condition. Sonos Beam joins your whole-home audio team to provide a fantastic listening experience in every room. It also sports Alexa and Assistant built-in, giving you the ability to command your smart home. Plus, it hooks up to your TV over HDMI-ARC (or optical), upgrading your home theater setup just the same. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more of our top picks in Sonos, gaming, and smart home. Or, jump over to Amazon’s landing page to view all discounted products.

Nomad Base Station

Though Amazon Warehouse Deals items generally don’t ship with any type of warranty, the shopping giant does back these items with a 30-day return period. I buy Warehouse Deals any chance I get and have never had a problem with Amazon accepting a return for any reason on these purchases.

Other Warehouse Deals discounts:

Sonos Beam features:

The Smart compact soundbar for your TV, music, and more

Play everything that matters to you with Beam. Control it with your voice, remote, the Sonos app, and more

Specially tuned by Oscar winning sound engineers to emphasize the sound of the human voice

Amazon Alexa is built right in so you can play music, check news, set alarms, get your questions answered, and more, completely hands free

Go from unboxing to listening in minutes with just two cords and automatic remote detection

