Apple’s latest entry-level iPad Air hits one of its best prices yet

Amazon offers Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for $459 shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s a $40 savings from the regular going rate, $10 less than our previous mention, and the second-best price at Amazon. Apple’s latest iPad Air features a 10.5-inch Retina display with True Tone, an A12 Bionic chip, and Touch ID support. Cameras include both 8 and 7MP options with up to 10 hours of battery life, and Apple Pencil support rounding out the list of notable specs.

Make the most of your savings today and grab a JETech case for your iPad Air. Various styles start at $9. This case includes smart wake and sleep functionality along with the ability to set it at various angles, which is perfect for watching movies and more.

Want more power? Apple’s latest iPad Pro is still being significantly discounted at Amazon with deals from $674 shipped.

iPad Air features:

10.5-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color

A12 Bionic chip

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor and Apple Pay

8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning Connector for charging and accessories

iOS 12 with group FaceTime shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

