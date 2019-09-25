Ditch all the remotes! Logitech Harmony 950 with touchscreen $175 (Reg. $225+)

Amazon offers the Logitech Harmony 950 Universal Remote for $174.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s down from the original $250 price tag and $225 or more regular going rate. We saw it at $150 once earlier this year, otherwise, this is a match of our 2019 mentions. Logitech’s high-end Harmony 950 remote offers a 2.4-inch touchscreen display and support for up to 15 devices at a time. One-touch activities like “watch a movie” make it easy to quickly get to your entertainment. Logitech has an expansive library of supported devices, offering over 270,000 options including most set-top boxes, Apple TV, gaming consoles, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit more budget-friendly? Ditch the touchscreen for Logitech’s Harmony Smart Control for nearly 66% less. You’ll still get control of thousands of devices, but the remote is limited to eight at a time. Includes the IR hub, so you can easily keep all your cables out of sight and behind cabinet doors.

Check out our roundup of the best universal remotes for more alternatives. Deals start at $10 with options for every budget.

Logitech Harmony 950 features:

Control multiple devices with this Logitech universal remote. It’s compatible with over 270,000 home entertainment devices, and it lets you power them on and off, adjust volume and switch channels with the illuminated 2.4-inch touch screen. Keep this Logitech universal remote ready for action with the included rechargeable battery and charging station.

