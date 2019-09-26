Take nearly $500 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro at $1,300 shipped

Best Buy offers the 2018 Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/8GB/256GB in Silver for $1,299.99 shipped. That’s nearly $500 off, $300 less than the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can currently find by $200. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro offers a Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID, up to 10 hours of battery life, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Ideal for creating content on-the-go or handling basic tasks.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for $17.

Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the latest deals on Macs, iPads, Apple Watch, and much more.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

2.3GHz Intel Core i5

8GB of 2400 MHz RAM | 256GB SSD

1e3″ 2880 x 1800 Retina Display

AMD Radeon Pro 555X GPU (4GB GDDR5)

True Tone Technology

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0

Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor

4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports

Force Touch Trackpad

macOS

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!