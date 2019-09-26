Take nearly $500 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro at $1,300 shipped

- Sep. 26th 2019 9:52 am ET

$1,300
0

Best Buy offers the 2018 Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/8GB/256GB in Silver for $1,299.99 shipped. That’s nearly $500 off, $300 less than the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can currently find by $200. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro offers a Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID, up to 10 hours of battery life, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Ideal for creating content on-the-go or handling basic tasks.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for $17.

Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the latest deals on Macs, iPads, Apple Watch, and much more.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • 2.3GHz Intel Core i5
  • 8GB of 2400 MHz RAM | 256GB SSD
  • 1e3″ 2880 x 1800 Retina Display
  • AMD Radeon Pro 555X GPU (4GB GDDR5)
  • True Tone Technology
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0
  • Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor
  • 4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
  • Force Touch Trackpad
  • macOS

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$1,300

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Mac

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp