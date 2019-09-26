Philips Hue White HomeKit Starter Kit gets 30% discount to new low at $55.50

Amazon offers the Philips Hue White Three-Bulb HomeKit Starter Kit for $55.59 shipped. Typically selling for $80, today’s offer is a new all-time low at Amazon. For comparison, right now you’ll pay $70 for a two-bulb kit at Amazon, Best Buy and Home Depot. Featuring dimmable white smart LED bulbs, this starter kit also includes the HomeKit-enabled Hue Bridge. Alexa and Assistant support enter as well, alongside scheduling, the ability to set automations, and more. With three bulbs, you’ll be able to kickstart your Hue setup without emptying your wallet on one of the pricier color kits. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 990 customers.

A great add-on to expand your Hue setup would be to grab the brand’s Smart Dimmer Switch with your savings. This four-button remote allows you to trigger pre-set scenes, and also integrates with HomeKit for controlling other devices.

If you’re looking for a standalone lighting solution instead, consider TP-Link’s Dimmable LB110 Smart Light Bulb at $16 each. These work with Alexa as well as Assistant, and don’t require a hub. But that last tidbit means you’ll lose out of HomeKit control, a notable feature of the Hue bulbs.

Philips Hue White HomeKit Starter Kit features:

Control your home lighting automatically with the smart timer on this Philips Hue White starter kit. The user-friendly system lets you turn lights on and off or dim them with an intuitive app for your smartphone or tablet. This Philips Hue White starter kit has space for up to 50 lights and 10 accessories to connect your entire home.

