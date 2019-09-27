Amazon clears out official iPhone XS/Max cases with deals on silicone and leather

With new iPhones comes notable discounts on previous generation accessories, and Amazon is doing just that with notable markdowns across the board. You can currently pick up a number of iPhone XS and XS Max cases at new or near Amazon all-time lows.

Headlining is Apple’s iPhone XS Max silicone cases, which are from $23.85 Prime shipped. You’d typically expect to spend $39 at most retailers. This is the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon to date and nearly 50% off. Official leather cases are also on sale starting at $30 with a number of shades discounted at this time. Apple originally charged $49 here. Leather cases from Apple, in particular, are beloved for their developed patina over time.

There are discounts for iPhone XS users as well, albeit not quite as strong as the lead deals above. Apple’s official silicone cases are on sale from $31, which is down from the usual $39 price tag. Leather cases are also discounted from $39. These cases typically sell for $49.

Apple official silicone cases feature:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone XS, the form of the silicone case fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of your device without adding bulk.

A soft microfiber lining on the inside helps protect your iPhone.

On the outside, the silky, soft- touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand.

And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

