Take $300 off Denon’s AirPlay HomeCinema HS2 Soundbar at an Amazon low of $499

Amazon offers the Denon HEOS HomeCinema HS2 Wireless Soundbar and Subwoofer for $499 shipped. Also at B&H, as well as for $1 more at Crutchfield. Usually selling for $799, today’s offer takes $300 off, marks a new 2019 low and matches the best price we’ve seen overall. Inside the HomeCinema HS2, you’ll find a pair of five-inch drivers which are backed by two 20mm tweeters. AirPlay integrations stands out, and HEOS support brings this soundbar into Denon’s greater ecosystem for multi-room audio and more. Another notable feature here for enthusiasts is the ability to play FLAC and other high-resolution audio files. Ports include HDMI, 3.5mm, and optical. Rated 4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Get in the Denon ecosystem for less by picking up its Home Theater Soundbar System for $300 at Amazon. This 2.1-channel system features Dolby DTS audio and a dedicated subwoofer. You’ll lose out on the HEOS and AirPlay connectivity, as well as the higher-end internals. But for notably less than the featured deal, this is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget.

Denon HEOS HomeCinema HS2 Soundbar features:

Denon’s HEOS HS2 sound bar features the same processor as their premium A/V receivers for a serious upgrade to your TV’s audio. The unique, angled cabinet houses two full range drivers and two soft dome tweeters, each driven by a dedicated amplifier. Low-end punch is provided by the included subwoofer.

