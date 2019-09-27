Take $300 off Denon’s AirPlay HomeCinema HS2 Soundbar at an Amazon low of $499

- Sep. 27th 2019 11:36 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Denon HEOS HomeCinema HS2 Wireless Soundbar and Subwoofer for $499 shipped. Also at B&H, as well as for $1 more at Crutchfield. Usually selling for $799, today’s offer takes $300 off, marks a new 2019 low and matches the best price we’ve seen overall. Inside the HomeCinema HS2, you’ll find a pair of five-inch drivers which are backed by two 20mm tweeters. AirPlay integrations stands out, and HEOS support brings this soundbar into Denon’s greater ecosystem for multi-room audio and more. Another notable feature here for enthusiasts is the ability to play FLAC and other high-resolution audio files. Ports include HDMI, 3.5mm, and optical. Rated 4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Get in the Denon ecosystem for less by picking up its Home Theater Soundbar System for $300 at Amazon. This 2.1-channel system features Dolby DTS audio and a dedicated subwoofer. You’ll lose out on the HEOS and AirPlay connectivity, as well as the higher-end internals. But for notably less than the featured deal, this is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget.

Denon HEOS HomeCinema HS2 Soundbar features:

Denon’s HEOS HS2 sound bar features the same processor as their premium A/V receivers for a serious upgrade to your TV’s audio. The unique, angled cabinet houses two full range drivers and two soft dome tweeters, each driven by a dedicated amplifier. Low-end punch is provided by the included subwoofer.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
B&H Denon

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go