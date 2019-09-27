Hunt a Killer subscription box delivers a mystery each month: $20 (Reg. $30+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Hunt a Killer via Amazon offers entry-level pricing to its monthly Immersive Murder Mystery Subscription Experience for $20.37. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $30 per month. Your subscription will automatically enroll at the higher price after the first box is delivered, so be sure to keep an eye out there for any mystery fees. Hunt a Killer arrives each month with a new mystery from its seasoned group of in-house writers, who have “crafted an immersive, authentic gameplay experience where every detail matters.” Typically, just 200 new subscribers can sign-up at a time, so this is a great way to jump in. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re not ready to jump into a full-on subscription plan but still desire some mystery in your life, jump over to the thrillers section in the Kindle store. You’ll find eBooks from $1 across just about every storyline you can imagine. It’s a great way to get your thrills without locking yourself into a long-term plan like the subscription model above.

Hunt a Killer features:

BECOME A DETECTIVE – Our in-house writers and designers have crafted an immersive, authentic gameplay experience where every detail matters. You’ll feel like you are solving a real-life murder mystery.

CRACK THE CASE – Each investigation unfolds over a six-episode season. You’ll eliminate one suspect every month until the thrilling conclusion. Once you find the killer, your subscription continues with a brand new story!

CHALLENGE YOURSELF – A private investigator needs your help, and it won’t be easy. Sort through the evidence, decode ciphers, piece together clues, and solve the crime. It’s like an escape room delivered right to your door.

