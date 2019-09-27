Nordstrom Rack FRYE Event offers up to 60% off fall boots, sneakers, more

Nordstrom Rack FRYE Flash Sale offers up to 60% off leather boots, sneakers and more for men and women. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Revamp your fall boots for a new season with the Sawyer Inside Zip Style. These boots feature a western look that’s very trendy. Plus, it’s on sale for $130, which is down from its original rate of $298. They’re available in three color options and its side zipper makes it easy to put on and take off. However, if you’re not a fan of this style, the Sawyer Chelsea Boots are very similar and have a classic look. You can find them on sale for $120 too. Head below the jump to find even more deals.
Our top picks for men include:
- Woodson Leather Hiking Boot $160 (Orig. $378)
- Sawyer Inside Zip Boot $130 (Orig. $298)
- Phillip Lace Up Boot $140 (Orig. $318)
- Sawyer Chelsea Boot $120 (Orig. $278)
- Essex Low Leather Sneaker $100 (Orig. $228)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Melissa Button Back Zip Boots $180 (Orig. $388)
- Reed Strappy Leather Bootie $150 (Orig. $298)
- Cameron Bootie $160 (Orig. $328)
- Flynn Mule $150 (Orig. $298)
- June Leather Block Heel Bootie $260 (Orig. $498)
- …and even more deals…
