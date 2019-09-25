Fall is officially here and it’s time to update your shoe closet with some stylish boots. Whether you’re looking for a new boot to wear to work, causal events or just everyday wear we’ve got an option for you. Better yet, all of our top picks for this season are budget-friendly at under $75. Head below the jump to find all of our favorite men’s boots this year.

Chukka Boots

Chukka boots are one of the most popular styles for this fall and they’re extremely versatile. I have found two great options for you, one that’s a dressier style and another that’s more laid back. Steve Madden has created a stylish boot for this fall called the Harden Chukka. This style will be a go-to in your wardrobe and will look great with dress pants or jeans alike. Its sleek leather will elevate any look and it comes in two versatile color options. With over 780 reviews, these boots are rated 4/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Another style that will give you more of a laid back look is Clark’s Chukka Desert Boots. I personally like the suede detailing and the unique color options that these boots have. This pair was actually inspired by the boots British military officers wore in World War II. Best of all, this chukka boot comes with a budget-friendly price of $70.

Chelsea Boots

Chelsea boots became increasingly popular last year and this year have made a strong comeback. One of our favorite styles is the Amazon Essentials Chelsea Boots that are priced at just $39. The sides of the boot are made of stretchable gortex that makes putting them on a breeze. It also has pull tabs and a cushioned insole for additional comfort. Better yet, these boots are available in two versatile color options: brown or black.

Duck Boots

A popular boot for fall that has been around for ages is the Duck style. I love these boots because they’re usually waterproof and most have a thermal lining to help keep you warm. One of the most notable style is Sperry’s Avenue Duck Boots for just $50. It features a rigid outsole to promote traction and a padded footbed for comfort.

Hiking Boots

Finally, get outdoors with this season’s most popular style, the hiking boot. Rockport’s Cold Springs Elkhart Hiking Boot features luxurious leather detailing and are ready to hit the trails. These boots are waterproof, breathable with mesh panels and of course, fashionable. Best of all, they’re priced right under $75.

Which pair of men’s fall boots were your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to Amazon’s list of highly-rated fashion items.

