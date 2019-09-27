Go off-grid with SUAOKI’s 400Wh/300W portable power station: $286.50 (20% off)

SUAOKI Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 400Wh/120,000mAh Portable Power Station for $286.49 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code IBLYS5A5 at checkout. This is down nearly 20% from its $350 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically. SUAOKI packed quite a bit into this portable power station. It offers 300W of total output, which is more than enough to run small household appliances while camping or on-the-go. Plus, it can easily recharge your MacBook, iPad, and more when you head off the grid. What’s more, it can even jump start your car in the event of a dead battery, saving you from an expensive roadside assistance call. Ports on SUAOKI’s 400Wh portable power station include two AC, two DC, four USB, one cigarette lighter socket, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

For smaller applications, check out ENKEEO’s 155Wh Portable Power Station at just $115 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. You’re losing out on quite a bit of capacity here, as this model is 155Wh instead of the 400Wh that SUAOKI’s above is. However, if mass capacity isn’t a requirement, then ENKEEO’s portable power station is an easy buy at a 60% lower price compared to today’s lead deal.

If you’re searching for the ultimate in off-the-grid power technology, check out our hands-on with Rockpals’ 100W foldable solar panel. It can be used with SUAOKI’s portable power station for the best experience in on-the-go power, providing you a reliable way to recharge away from outlets.

SUAOKI 400Wh Portable Power Station features:

Continuous 300W, 600W surge pure sine AC inverters for home electronics charging with low losses/2 DC Ports for lighting/4 USB ports to charge electronic devices/1 cigarette lighter socket for mini fridge/air compressor/1 jump starter port for 12V 4L gas car, DOD 80%

Max 444Wh capacity, Battery Management System (BMS) prevent over-current, over-voltage and over-temperature

Comes with 3 buttons with lights indicator and 1 big LCD screen to display the battery consumption

Refuel this generator by DC power from a 12V/24V car, AC power from home wall outlet and from solar power panel, especially using Suaoki Solar Panels to charge for longer runtimes

