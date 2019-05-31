Having a portable power station along on an adventure is always convenient when you have the ability to take one. But what about when they run out of juice? Enter the Rockpals 100W Foldable Solar Panel. Aimed directly at solar generators the Rockpals panel comes with accessories to charge most of today’s power stations. Check out the video below.

Solar energy is obviously growing in popularity and is becoming more affordable, but panels are often large cumbersome and not very portable. The Rockpals 100W folding panel is directed at people who use portable power stations but can go beyond that as well. Priced at $279 but currently on sale for $169.92 with the code below, the 100W solar panel packs plenty of features that make it easy to use on the go.

Use code SOLAR15%OFF to bring the price down to just $169.92!

Rockpals 100W Foldable Solar Panel: Video

In the box

You won’t find much inside the box as it doesn’t take much to get up and running. Included with these solar panel are the necessary cables to get to a barrel plug, and a nice array of available adapters to fit a wide range of portable power stations. Rockpals carries its own line of portable power stations, but I was easily able to find the right one to charge the Jackery Explorer 240. Check out our review of the Explorer to learn more about it.

Design

One of the main features of the Rockpals 100W panel is its foldable design. Four panels easily unfold by pressing the buckles. It’s very simple to operate and can be easily stored while camping or traveling.

Folded up, the panel measures 20.5 by 14.2 by 2.6-inches. When fully extended the panel spreads out to 64.5-inches.

Gromets on the corners of the panel help to add mounting options. On the back of the panel is the pouch that holds the controllers, cables and plugs. In here you can plug in up to 3 USB devices for charging. One of those USB plugs supports QC 3.0 for charging compatible devices quickly.

The pouch can also be used to hold a device while charging to keep it out of the elements.

For inclimate weather, the panel is also water-resistant. One of the images on their website advertises a waterproof exterior, but they also have a note in the description that the solar panel is water-resistant but that junction box is not waterproof and should be kept dry – which is to be expected.

In use

In the field, the Rockpals solar panel is incredibly easy to setup and get going. To get charging with the Jackery Explorer 240, I just needed to unfold it, find the appropriate adapter for the input connection and plug it in. Instantly on the Jackery you can see what kind of power is coming in.

I haven’t spent an entire season with the panel, but it feels well-built from the time that I’ve spent with it.

Conclusion

With its foldable design and ease of use, the Rockpals 100W foldable solar panel is very handy to have along for extended time off the grid. It’s compatible with many power stations right out of the box and is a great companion for the Jackery Explorer 240. There are less-expensive panels on Amazon, but the Rockpals is ready to go for most solar generators right out of the box.

