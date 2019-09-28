Twelve South Curve stylishly uplifts a MacBook: $36 at Amazon (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand for $36.09 shipped. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish stand provides a great way to elevate a MacBook for added screen real estate that can be on the same level as an existing monitor. We’re a fan of this Twelve South stand, with Pat keeping it on his desk and citing that it keeps his MacBook Pro ‘at the perfect angle’. It supports a wide range of laptop sizes, including models with screen sizes that span from 11- to 17-inches. Rated 4.6/5 stars. If you’re in need of a new laptop, don’t forget to check out the notable discount we found this morning on Apple’s latest MacBook Air.

If you aren’t smitten with the Twelve South brand, check out Soundance’s Aluminum Laptop Stand for $22. It is comprised of similar materials and looks very comparable. Suitable for any laptop ranging from 10- to 15.6-inches, it’s an investment that should prove beneficial for years to come.

Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand features:

Protection – Anti-slip silicone pads and bent arms keep laptop in place and prevent scratches

Better Ergonomics – Curve raises laptop 6 inches (15cm) off your desk to relieve neck and shoulder strain

Multiple Uses – Pair with a full-size keyboard & mouse for a comfortable desktop setup or use with a monitor for dual screen functionality

Air Flow – Curve keeps 70% of the base exposed for optimal cooling

