Rare savings on Apple’s official 11-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard at $161

Amazon offers Apple’s official 11-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio for $161 shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s down $18 from the regular going rate on a product that we’ve rarely seen discounted. This is also a new Amazon all-time low as well. Apple’s in-house 11-inch iPad Pro keyboard delivers an all-in-one design, without added batteries or cables. Simply attach it to your iPad Pro via the Smart Connector and you’ll be ready to rock. Features a full QWERTY keyboard layout, iPad Pro function keys, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Apple’s iPad Pro folios are a pricey venture, without a doubt. If you’re just looking for a wireless keyboard, consider this option from Anker at $22. You won’t get the built-in connectivity or a folio design, but this alternative is about as low-cost as it gets on a Bluetooth keyboard. It has solid ratings as well from over 1,500 Amazon reviewers.

Apple iPad Pro Smart Keyboard features:

The new smart keyboard Folio is designed to deliver a great typing experience on a full-size keyboard whenever you need it.

No need for batteries or pairing. Its durable lightweight cover protects both the front and back of your new 11-Inch iPad Pro.

Simply attach to your new iPad Pro and Type away.

Compatible with 11-Inch iPad Pro.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!