Bose SoundWear offers personalized audio in a unique design at $149 (Save 50%)

Amazon is currently offering the Bose SoundWear Companion Bluetooth Speaker for $149 shipped. Also available at B&H and Walmart. Having just dropped from $300, a price you’ll still find at Best Buy, today’s offer matches our previous mention from Prime Day for the all-time low. Bose SoundWear packs the company’s signature sound into a unique design that rests around your neck and offers more immersive audio than an average speaker. It also features 12 hours of battery life, controls to make calls as well as play and pause tracks, and access to Siri or Assistant. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 680 shoppers and you can head over to our announcement coverage for a more in-depth look.

If you don’t care for SoundWear’s unique design, the $129 SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker II gets you the same Bose sound in a more bag-friendly design. Better yet, you can choose from four different colorways and saves even more compared to the featured deal.

Bose SoundWear features:

Around-the-Neck Design

Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity

Flexible Design with Washable Cover

Built-In Controls

Speakerphone Functionality

Multipoint Technology for Dual Pairing

Up to 12-Hour Battery Life

Dialogue Mode

Bose Connect App

