Take $124 off Fossil’s Sport Wear OS Smartwatch at an Amazon low of $151

Amazon offers the Fossil Sport Wear OS Smartwatch with black silicone band for $151.19 shipped. Typically selling for $275, like you’ll find direct from Fossil or on the blue color variant, that’s good for a 45% discount and a new Amazon low. This 43mm smartwatch features heart rate tracking and GPS monitoring, all packed into a swim-proof design. You’ll be able to enjoy up to 24 hours of battery life per charge and view text messages as well as other notifications on its touchscreen display. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of Amazon shoppers and we called it “the best Wear OS device for most people” in our hands-on review.

A perfect use of your savings is towards an additional band for your new Fossil smartwatch. Amazon has plenty of different styles starting under $15, with everything from sport to leather, metal link and more to change up the watch’s design. So even if you don’t love the included black silicone option, there’s plenty of affordable alternatives here to consider.

Fossil Sport Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Fit for every style—this ultra-lightweight 43mm Sport smartwatch features a black silicone strap, lets you track your heart rate, track your workout (even swimming), customize your dial and more. Smartwatches powered with Wear OS by Google are compatible with iPhone and Android phones.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!