Save up to 33% on K-Cups, coffee beans, and more in today’s Gold Box from $5

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 33% off a selection of whole bean coffee, K-Cups, and more. Deals start at under $5, with free shipping available for Prime members or on orders overs $25. One standout is on the Keurig Flavored Variety Coffee K-Cup 40-pack for $15.99. Opting for Subscribe and Save will discount that price even further. Normally fetching $25, today’s offer saves you 33% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Included here are nine different flavors of coffee, so you’ll be able to mix it up try some new blends. Picking up this assortment amounts to about $0.40 per cup, saving you even more compared to the daily coffee shop run. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,600 customers. More below.

If K-Cups aren’t really your thing, today’s sale is filled with other options to suit just about anyone’s morning coffee needs. You’ll find plenty more right here, including various blends, bags of whole bean coffee, and more.

Keurig Flavored Variety 40-pack features:

Indulge your taste buds with this exciting collection of our favorite flavored coffee varieties. Try something unexpected and discover the delicious possibilities of Keurig within. Varieties included: Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Caramel Vanilla Cream, Green Mountain Coffee French Vanilla, Gloria Jean’s Butter Toffee, Gloria Jean’s Raspberry Chocolate Lava, Gloria Jean’s Hazelnut, Caribou Caramel Hideaway, Kahlua, The Original Donut Shop Nutty Caramel and The Original Donut Shop Coconut Mocha.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!