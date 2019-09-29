Add Razer’s Seiren X Streaming Mic to your gaming setup at $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon offers the Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone for $79.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy and Walmart. Typically selling for $100, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and one of the best prices we’ve seen this year. Outfit your battlestation with Razer’s Seiren X USB Microphone and be ready to stream all of your gameplay. With a 20Hz to 20Khz frequency response range, this mic also features a built-in shock mount, super cardioid pickup pattern for reducing background noise, and USB connectivity. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 190 customers.

If you’re in search of a more affordable option, the Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone will run you $49 at Amazon. It features the same USB design, but with lower audio fidelity. It also lacks the built-in shock mount and some of the more premium inclusions of the Seiren X.

Want the latest and greatest from Razer? Be sure to check out the brand’s new Seiren Emote Microphone, which arrives with a new level of interactivity for streamers.

Razer Seiren X Streaming Microphone features:

Super cardioid pickup pattern – sound is recorded at a tighter angle, reducing unwanted background noise and providing crisp clear audio

Built in shock mount – dampens vibrations to help protect your stream against sound abnormalities

Compact and sleek – delivers superior audio broadcasting in a compact form factor

