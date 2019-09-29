Save 50% on Ubiquiti’s UAP-AC-SHD 802.11ac Access Point at $200, today only

Today only, Woot offers the Ubiquiti UniFi UAP-AC-SHD 802.11ac Wave 2 Access Point with Dedicated Security Radio for $199.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally selling for $400, like you’ll find at B&H and Newegg right now, that’s good for a 50% discount and is the best we’ve seen to date. UniFi’s access point features 802.11ac Wave 2 Wi-Fi connectivity for blanketing your home with with dual-band 4×4 multi-user MIMO coverage. One of the standout features here compared to other access point from the brand is a dedicated security radio with persistent threat management functionality. Ubiquiti’s line of networking gear is well-reviewed across the board. More below.

Want to take advantage of the discounted access point’s perks but don’t know where to start? Dive into our piece on how to overhaul your Wi-Fi network with Ubiquiti’s line of prosumer gear. With your savings from the featured deal, you could pick up the UniFi Security Gateway for $129 at Amazon and have a near-complete setup.

UniFi UAP-AC-SHD 802.11ac Access Point features:

Expand your wireless network with the UAP-AC-SHD 802.11AC Wave 2 Access Point with Dedicated Security Radio from Ubiquiti Networks. This wireless access point supports 802.11a/g/b/n/ac-wave2 Wi-Fi standards and operates on both the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies. In addition to enhanced Wi-Fi support, this AP also comes equipped with dual Gigabit Ethernet PoE compliant ports featuring 802.3at PoE+ compatibility. A PoE injector is included.

