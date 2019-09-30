Anker’s new Lightning cables are on sale, plus USB-C adapters, more from $10

- Sep. 30th 2019 9:19 am ET

Last week Anker introduced special Midnight Green accessories to match the latest iPhone Pro colorways from Apple. Now, you can save on a limited edition Lightning cable at $15.99 Prime shipped when you apply promo code MIDGREEN at checkout. Ships in a few weeks. That’s a 20% savings from the regular going rate and the first discount we’ve seen. Don’t forget, you can also score a discount on the matching power bank as well. This is a great way to load up on new Lightning cables at a steep discount to match your iPhone 11 Pro. Anker Lightning cables have stellar ratings across the board.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Anker Powerline Lightning Cable features:

Superior durability. Support for high-speed charging via Power Delivery. This is the world-famous PowerLine II, now with a new set of connectors for the current mobile generation. PowerLine II is MFi certified for flawless compatibility with all Lightning devices, and capable of charging speeds that are 2.5× faster than stock Lightning technology. PowerLine II represents the evolution of the charging cable. Built for unprecedented durability and performance, and compatible with the latest high-speed charging technology.

