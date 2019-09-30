Anker, a household favorite around 9to5Toys, just released its latest power strips with a twist: USB-C Power Delivery. That’s right, Anker is packing USB-C Power Delivery into its surge protectors now, which should make traveling much easier. I love bringing with me multi-port adapters when I travel, but this takes things up a notch. All three new power strips released by Anker pack up to 30W USB-C PD, but that’s not all. Keep reading to find out more.

Nomad Base Station

Anker’s latest power strips are rocking USB-C PD

This is a release that I’ve been waiting to launch for a while. Finally, there’s a power strip that can easily recharge my iPad Pro or MacBook without having to bring an additional adapter along. Leading the way is Anker’s 6-outlet 3-USB surge protector. It packs 30W of USB power, which can either be distributed throughout the three ports or dedicated solely to the USB-C output, giving your iPad Pro or MacBook a good amount of juice.

This gives users the ability to charge up to nine different devices with a single wall outlet, no other adapters or multi-port chargers required. Plus, it offers up to 1,280 Joules of protection from surges should the power go out.

Compact power strips galore

Anker is also offering a smaller version of its power strip, bringing three outlets and three USB ports to your travel kit. Like the larger 6-port option above, this model also packs 30W of USB power both spread across all ports or through the single USB-C option. This strip is perfect for compact travelers, as it can juice up six of your devices at one time, giving you the ultimate combination of power and portability.

There’s also Anker’s even smaller Power Strip Mini, which is the smallest of the three. It packs two outlets and three USB ports. While it comes in at a much smaller, more compact size compared to the options above, there is one drawback. You’ll only get 18W of USB-C power here, though it does have 30W of total output. That means, instead of charging your MacBook with this USB-C port, it’ll be relegated to just an iPad Pro or iPhone.

Anker USB-C Power Delivery Power Strip pricing and availability

The largest of the three strips announced today will run you $49.99 shipped on Amazon. The middle three-outlet option will set you back $37.99 shipped. The smallest, however, is currently unavailable at the time of writing. But, once it comes back in stock, it should be right at $33.99 shipped.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!