Save 20% on this ARRIS SURFboard DOCSIS 3.1 Modem and 802.11ac Router at $240

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the ARRIS SURFboard DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem and 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $239.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Typically selling for $300, today’s offer matches the all-time low and is still one of the first price cuts we’ve tracked. This 2-in-1 networking device pairs an 802.11ac Wave 2 router with a DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem to streamline your home networking setup. Featuring dual band connectivity, you’re looking at up to 10Gb/s of overall throughput, four Gigabit Ethernet ports, and 32 downstream channels. This is a perfect option for taking advantage of Gigabit internet plans, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 100 customers.

Another perk of the combo modem and router is that it can save you up to $120 per year. Most ISP charge you $10 per month for renting a modem, so ditching the provided one in favor of this is a great way to save even more. This ARRIS modem is compatible with popular ISPs like Xfinity and Cox. Be sure to check with your provider to confirm compatibility.

Those who already have a capable Wi-Fi router but are still renting a cable modem from their ISP will definitely want to consider picking up this ARRIS SURFboard Docsis 3.1 model at $95 less than the hybird device above. You’ll still get to enjoy many of the same features as the featured deal, but just centered around an existing Wi-Fi network.

ARRIS SURFboard Cable Modem and Router features:

Maximize internet speeds with this ARRIS SURFboard wireless cable modem. Four Gb Ethernet ports offer rapid wired connections, and advanced wireless technology delivers fast long-range 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi connections. This ARRIS SURFboard wireless cable modem offers easy plug-and-play installation and lets you manage networks with voice commands via Amazon Alexa.

