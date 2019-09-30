Bose SoundLink Mini II Bluetooth Speaker is under $100 (Reg. $150+)

Today only, Woot offers the Bose SoundLink Mini II Bluetooth Speaker in black for $99.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $200 and we’ve seen it as low as $129 at Amazon. Bose is currently charging $165. The Bose SoundLink Mini II has long been a favorite in the Bluetooth speaker category thanks to its sleek design, up to 30-foot range, and 10-hours of battery life on a single charge. You’ll get the usual iconic Bose sound here alongside built-in playback controls and various other features. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 4,800 Amazon reviewers.

Looking for a more affordable alternative? Save 60% and go with Anker’s Soundcore 2 at $40. This model offers an outdoor-safe design with IPX7 protection and up to 24-hours of battery life on a single charge. Best of all? It weighs just 0.78-pounds.

Bose SoundLink II features:

Big sound–with deep bass–for a full-range listening experience

Wireless and ultra-compact so you can take Bose sound anywhere, Bluetooth Transmission Range Up to 30′

Built-in speakerphone lets you take calls out loud; Lithium-ion battery plays up to 10 hours on full charge

Voice prompts talk you through Bluetooth pairing, so it’s super easy

