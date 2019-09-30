Keep your brand-new iPad 10.2-inch safe with this budget-friendly $7 case

- Sep. 30th 2019 6:53 pm ET

YBintech US_ESR Authorized (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its iPad 10.2-inch case for $7.19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code W55ITU6O at checkout. This is down 40% from its regular rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve picked up Apple’s latest iPad, this case is perfect for you. It’s specifically designed for the new 10.2-inch form factor, making it a crucial accessory to Apple’s latest tablet. Plus, it supports sleep/wake natively, making sure you never forget to turn the display of your tablet off. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Save even more when opting for this clear case from MoKo. It’s just $7 Prime shipped and makes sure you can easily see your iPad through its crystal clear design. The main downside here is that you’ll lose out on the front cover that keeps your screen protected while not in use, and it won’t automatically sleep/wake the display.

ESR iPad 10.2-inch Case features:

  • The trifold magnetic folding design enables both viewing and typing stand modes.
  • Strong built-in magnets work seamlessly with your iPad’s auto sleep/wake function.
  • Powerful magnets keep the front cover sealed and your iPad screen safe from scratches.

