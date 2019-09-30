G.H. Bass Friends & Family Sale cuts an extra 30% off select styles from $21

G.H. Bass Friends & Family Sale offers an extra 30% off select styles with code FRIENDS30 at checkout. Receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The Coleman Chukka Boots are currently on sale for $49 and originally were priced at $120. These boots are stylish, versatile and great for the upcoming fall weather. This style is also timeless and can be worn with jeans, khakis or slacks alike. Plus, they’re available in four color options. Head below the jump to find even more deals from G.H. Bass and be sure to check out our guide to the best fall boots for men under $75.
Our top picks for men include:
- Coleman Chukka Boots $49 (Orig. $120)
- Lucas Lace-Up Boots $63 (Orig. $150)
- Broker Leather Boots $70 (Orig. $170)
- Barrington Lace-Up Boots $70 (Orig. $165)
- Hampton II Boat Shoes $42 (Orig. $125)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Coleen Booties $42 (Orig. $90)
- Harlequin Lace-Up Duck Boots $56 (Orig. $130)
- London Waterproof Rain Boots $35 (Orig. $80)
- Candice Boots $35 (Orig. $75)
- Cozy Faux Fur Slippers $21 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Express Fall Event that’s offering an extra 40% off clearance items from $12.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!