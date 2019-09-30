Godinger’s double old fashion Dublin Whiskey Set drops to $21 (Reg. $40+)

Macy’s is now offering the Godinger Dublin 5-Pc. Whiskey Set for $20.99. While normally $75, this particular product will ship for free in orders over $49. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly up to $60 at Macy’s, it tends to sell for closer to $40 at Amazon when in stock. Today’s offer is matching our previous mention and is the lowest we can find. This set will bring a touch of class to your bar setup. It includes a 24-ounce decanter and four 8-ounce double old fashioned glasses made of lead-free crystal. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Godinger section at Macy’s right now as there is a massive selection of products on sale. One standout and a great alternative to today’s decanter set is the 4-pack Radius Double Old Fashioned Glasses for $13.99. Also carrying 4+ star ratings, this set will provide you with that old fashion glass look just without the decanter found in the featured deal.

We also still have this Whiskey Globe Decanter set with a wood stand at $20 (50% off).

Godinger Dublin 5-Pc. Whiskey Set:

Savor favorite spirits with the striking crystal sparkle of the Godinger Dublin whiskey set’s radiant lidded decanter and robust double old fashioned glasses.

Set includes 24-oz. decanter and four 8-oz. double old fashioned glasses

Care: Hand wash

Imported

Dimensions of decanter: 3.35″ Dia. x 10.25″H

